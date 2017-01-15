'Inspirational' young woman wins 2017...

'Inspirational' young woman wins 2017 Burns humanitarian award

An inspirational young woman who is working to empower and transform the lives of women in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been named winner of the Robert Burns Humanitarian Award 2017. Marcelline Budza was named the winner at a special ceremony and celebration concert at the Brig o'Doon Hotel in Alloway - the birthplace of Burns.

Chicago, IL

