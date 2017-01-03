Gorilla, 32, dies at Cleveland zoo af...

Gorilla, 32, dies at Cleveland zoo after years of heart disease

One of two male western lowland gorillas at the Cleveland zoo has died, several years after he was diagnosed with heart disease, zoo officials said. Officials asked people to support the zoo's gorilla conservation program in remembrance of Bebac.

