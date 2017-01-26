Ghana under serious threat in quarter-final

LIBREVILLE: Concerns surrounding captain Asamoah Gyan's fitness could scupper Ghana's bid to reach a sixth successive African Nations Cup semi-final when they take on the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last eight in Oyem on Sunday. Gyan's fitness woes have clouded Ghana's preparations for the encounter against a fast-emerging Congolese side, who finished top of their first-round group.

