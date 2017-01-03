FT: Glencore weighs buying full contr...

FT: Glencore weighs buying full control of Mutanda copper mine

12 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Glencore could take full control of the Mutanda copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo it jointly owns with billionaire Israeli mining entrepreneur Dan Gertler, Financial Times reports. Mutanda, which produced more than 162K metric tons of copper and 18K metric tons of cobalt in the first nine months of 2016, has been hailed by analysts as one of Glencore's most attractive copper assets even though it is in a country where anti-government demonstrations have been brutally suppressed in recent months.

Chicago, IL

