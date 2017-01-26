Freeport-McMoRan paid Congo's Gecamin...

Freeport-McMoRan paid Congo's Gecamines $33 mln to settle Tenke dispute

Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc paid $33 million to resolve claims brought against it by Congo state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum Co Ltd , it said in a statement. The settlement, revealed in the company's fourth quarter 2016 earnings statement, ends actions including a complaint before the International Chamber of Commerce, Freeport-McMoRan said.

Chicago, IL

