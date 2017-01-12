Foreign investors cautioned against g...

Foreign investors cautioned against gold scammers

Foreign investors in the gold industry have been advised to be cautious of scammers in the country who pose as miners or exporters to defraud them. The Chairman of the Association of Gold Exporters of Ghana, Mr Kwabena Asante Asare, gave the advice during the opening of a two day international forum for stakeholders in the gold industry in Accra yesterday.

Chicago, IL

