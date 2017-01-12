For Congo's Pygmies, expulsion and fo...

For Congo's Pygmies, expulsion and forest clearance end a way of life

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Women look for clay soil, which they use to make pottery near Kagorwa Pygmy camp on Idjwi island in the Democratic Republic of Congo, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Therese Di Campo A Pygmy woman, 20, shakes a pendo, a musical instrument made from a metal box filled with gravel, to calm her crying child, at Kagorwa Pygmy camp on Idjwi island in the Democratic Republic of Congo, November 22, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15) Oct '15 Mr and Mrs Peg 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,993 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC