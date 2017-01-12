DRC Activist Remains Defiant After Detention

A Congolese protester lies on the ground after police opened fire wth rubber bullets while they protested outside the Democratic Republic of the Congo's embassy in defiance of their president, Joseph Kabila, Dec. 20, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. A youth activist released this week after being arrested nearly a month ago in the Democratic Republic of the Congo says that despite the treatment he received while in detention, he will not cease calling for President Joseph Kabila to stand down.

