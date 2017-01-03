DR Congo floods leave 10,000 homeless
At least 10,000 people have been made homeless in the southern Democratic Republic of Congo after flash floods caused a river to burst its banks, killing dozens and laying waste to entire towns and villages. In Boma, one of the worst-hit towns, residents told Al Jazeera they watched in despair as their loved ones were swept away by surging waters.
