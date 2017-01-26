DG BSF flagged off 11th contingent to...

DG BSF flagged off 11th contingent to Congo

New Delhi , Jan. 30 : The 11th consecutive BSF Contingent for United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was flagged off by K K Sharma, IPS, Director General, BSF at BSF HQrs, CGO Complex, New Delhi today. This contingent of will be deployed from February 2017 for one year.

Chicago, IL

