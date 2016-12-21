Democratic Republic of Congo : Didier Reynders satisfied with the announcement of the compromise
On 31 December 2016, a compromise has been reached between different Congolese parties after a dialogue which was facilitated by the National Episcopal Conference of Congo . Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders welcomes the announcement of this compromise facilitated by Congolese actors and congratulates the CENCO for its engagement.
