Congo's sculptor with a mission

1 hr ago

Sauveur Mulwana talks with students at a vocational learning center that he directs in Butembo on November 11, 2016. Mr. Mulwana created and constructed himself a series of monuments in the city of Butembo in order to preserve the history and culture of the Nande people, the predominant ethnic group in the area.

