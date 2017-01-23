Congo's Catholic church warns Kabila ...

Congo's Catholic church warns Kabila deal risks falling apart

The Star Online

A deal struck last month requiring Congo President Joseph Kabila to step down after elections this year risks unravelling if politicians do not quickly reach compromises on implementing the accord, Catholic bishops mediating the talks said on Monday. The Dec. 31 deal was greeted as a critical step towards averting a slide into anarchy and possibly civil war in Democratic Republic of Congo over Kabila's decision to remain in power when his mandate expired last month.

Chicago, IL

