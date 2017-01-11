Congolese Poet To Speak At BC

17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Bridgewater College is celebrating the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the appearance of another activist who has a way with words. American Congolese poet Leonard Tshitenge will speak at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in Cole Hall, as part of the college's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance.

Chicago, IL

