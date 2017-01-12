Congo-Kinshasa: How I Escaped Death i...

Congo-Kinshasa: How I Escaped Death in the Congo

BOOK SERIALISATION: This first instalment of a three-part series from Sir Mohinder Dhillon's trilogy, My Camera, My Life , reflects on the region's past and present. The excerpts recount the journalist's ordeal as he faced a firing squad in DR Congo and his meeting with Ugandan dictator Idi Amin The excerpts turn all the clichs about East Africa's past and present on their head.

