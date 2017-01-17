Congo-Kinshasa: Fear of Rebels' Retur...

Congo-Kinshasa: Fear of Rebels' Return Fuels Tensions

The reported re-emergence of M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo could present a security problem for President Joseph Kabila, who is currently facing political resistance. There are fears that the rebel insurgents could unleash chaos in the already fragile east of the country.

