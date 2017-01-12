Congo Drops Objection to $3.8 Billion Freeport, Lundin Sales

The Congolese government has dropped objections to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Lundin Mining Corp.'s $3.8 billion combined sales of one of the country's biggest mines to Chinese companies, bringing an end to an eight-month dispute. Minister of Mines Martin Kabwelulu said by text messages that he had written to all parties acknowledging agreements reached by state-owned miner Gecamines to settle objections to the sales and indicating the state had no further opposition.

