Congo central bank injects $50 million into market to prop up franc

Jan 24 Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank injected $50 million into the interbank exchange market on Tuesday to prop up the Congolese franc, which has lost nearly 40 percent of its value in the last year, bank spokesman Plante Kibadhi told Reuters. Low oil and mineral prices over the last two years in Africa's top copper producer have heaped pressure on the franc and driven inflation from less than 1 percent in 2015 to over 11 percent last year.

