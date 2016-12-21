.com | DRC: Kabila to leave after 2017 vote under new deal

.com | DRC: Kabila to leave after 201...

DRC: Kabila to leave after 2017 vote under new deal

Political parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a deal late on Saturday that calls for President Joseph Kabila to leave power after an election that now will be held by the end of next year instead of mid-2018 as his party originally proposed. The New Year's Eve agreement comes after months of unrest that left dozens dead and threatened to further destabilise the vast Central African nation with a painful history of dictatorship and civil war.

Chicago, IL

