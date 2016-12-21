.com | At least 6 hacked to death in fresh 'rebel' attacks in DRC

.com | At least 6 hacked to death in ...

At least six people were hacked to death in troubled northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo in two attacks last week, blamed on Ugandan rebels, a regional official told AFP on Monday. The government and the UN mission in the central African country Monusco have accused the shadowy rebel group Allied Democratic Forces , dominated by hardline Ugandan Muslims, of carrying out a two-year bloodbath in the region.

