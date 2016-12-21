.com | At least 6 hacked to death in fresh 'rebel' attacks in DRC
At least six people were hacked to death in troubled northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo in two attacks last week, blamed on Ugandan rebels, a regional official told AFP on Monday. The government and the UN mission in the central African country Monusco have accused the shadowy rebel group Allied Democratic Forces , dominated by hardline Ugandan Muslims, of carrying out a two-year bloodbath in the region.
