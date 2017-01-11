.com | 26 dead in days of DRC clashes over slain militia chief

.com | 26 dead in days of DRC clashes...

Over two dozen people have been killed since the start of the year in clashes pitting the Democratic Republic of Congo's security forces against supporters of a slain tribal chief, a local governor said in a statement. "The death toll since the start of 2017 is 26 people killed including four civilians, nine members of the security forces and 12 militia fighters," Kasai-Central provincial governor Alex Kande said in a statement seen by AFP on Wednesday.

