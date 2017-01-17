China Moly to help BHR acquire stake in Congo's Tenke copper mine: Reuters
China Molybdenum Co Ltd said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine. Congo's mining minister Martin Kabwelulu, meanwhile, confirmed CMOC had become the majority owner of Tenke after state miner Gecamines dropped its objections to CMOC's purchase in May of a 56 percent stake from Freeport McMoRan Inc for $2.65 billion.
