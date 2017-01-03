Central African Republic: French Troops Escape Sex Abuse Charges
No French soldiers have been charged as judges wrap up an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse relating to France's Sangaris operation in the wartorn Central African Republic . But, after talking to alleged victims and servicemen, an investigative website claims the authorities failed to provide the necessary resources to uncover the whole truth.
