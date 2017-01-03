Central African Republic: French Troo...

Central African Republic: French Troops Escape Sex Abuse Charges

Read more: AllAfrica.com

No French soldiers have been charged as judges wrap up an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse relating to France's Sangaris operation in the wartorn Central African Republic . But, after talking to alleged victims and servicemen, an investigative website claims the authorities failed to provide the necessary resources to uncover the whole truth.

Chicago, IL

