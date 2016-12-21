Burundi: Clashes With DRC Soldiers De...

Burundi: Clashes With DRC Soldiers Denied

The government has denied media reports of confrontations between soldiers of Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo , one of Burundi's neighbours, in the west of Burundi. The two countries maintain good relations, said Gaspard Baratuza, spokesman for Burundi's National Defense ministry, on 29 December.

Chicago, IL

