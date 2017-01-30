Brothers help Ghana reach semis

Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored as Ghana beat a spirited Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in Oyem to reach the semi-finals of the African Nations Cup finals yesterday. They were joined in the last four by Egypt, who later rode their luck to defeat Morocco 1-0 in Port Gentil with a late strike from substitute Mahmoud Kahraba, the first time in 31 years they have beaten their north African rivals.

