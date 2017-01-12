At least two dozen dead in ethnic clashes in southeastern Congo
At least two dozen people, most of them women, have been killed over the past week in ethnic violence between Bantus and Pygmies in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a U.N. human rights official said on Monday. The Luba, a Bantu ethnic group, and the Twa, a Pygmy people who inhabit Central Africa's Great Lakes region, have been in conflict since May 2013 in Congo's Katanga region, known for its rich deposits of copper and other metals.
