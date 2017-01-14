Army, police deploy at Bunagana border

Police patrol stumbled on unidentified people loading six sub machine guns, a PK rifle, five magazines and seventy nine bullets in a Premio Ms Jane Acan, the Acting Kisoro District Police Commander, says they are investigating the sources of arms under file number SD04/14/01/2017. Innocent Mugisha, a prominent businessman in Kisoro town was gunned down by unknown assailants at his home on December 22, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.