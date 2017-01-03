Angola: Police Seize Boat With Allege...

Angola: Police Seize Boat With Alleged Smuggled Fuel

A craft boat carrying 4.950 liters of alleged smuggled fuel was seized Tuesday by the National Police in Soyo municipality, northern Zaire province, said on Monday in Mbanza Congo, the spokesman of the corporation, chief-inspector Luis Bernardo. Speaking to Angop, the Lus Bernardo said the boat was also carrying food products and was intercepted by police forces in the Santo Antnio fluvial channel as it was approaching the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo .

