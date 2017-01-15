A recombinant vesicular stomatitis vi...

A recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus Ebola vaccine

The worst Ebola virus disease outbreak in history has resulted in more than 28,000 cases and 11,000 deaths. We present the final results of two phase 1 trials of an attenuated, replication-competent, recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus -based vaccine candidate designed to prevent EVD.

Chicago, IL

