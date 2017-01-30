80 Rwandan, Congolese nationals arrested in Uganda over illegal entry
At least 80 people have been arrested in Kisoro town over illegal entry into Uganda. The arrested include sixty nationals of Rwanda and twenty from the Democratic Republic of Congo .
