80 Rwandan, Congolese nationals arres...

80 Rwandan, Congolese nationals arrested in Uganda over illegal entry

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Monitor

At least 80 people have been arrested in Kisoro town over illegal entry into Uganda. The arrested include sixty nationals of Rwanda and twenty from the Democratic Republic of Congo .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15) Oct '15 Mr and Mrs Peg 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC