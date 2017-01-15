15 refugees headed for New Hampshire ...

15 refugees headed for New Hampshire are put on hold after ban, while dozens more wait

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Fifteen refugees fleeing ethnic and religious persecution in Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of Congo who were set to arrive in New Hampshire in February are no longer coming. It's one local impact of President Donald Trump's recent executive order temporarily barring refugees from entering the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15) Oct '15 Mr and Mrs Peg 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,662 • Total comments across all topics: 278,428,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC