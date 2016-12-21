Urgent Action: Two LUCHA Youth Activists Missing
Youth activists Gloria Senga and Musasa Tshibanda went missing on the evening of 16 December after they met with another youth activist in Kinshasa. Gloria Senga and Musasa Tshibanda are members of the youth movement Lutte pour le Changement .
