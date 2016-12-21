U.N. has 'solid' reports of 20 civilian deaths in Congo capital
The U.N. human rights director for the Democratic Republic of Congo said on Tuesday that there were "solid" reports that 20 civilians had been killed in confrontations with security forces in the capital Kinshasa. "On the issue of deaths, it looks bad," Jose Maria Aranaz told Reuters by telephone.
