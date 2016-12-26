Twenty-two civilians reported killed in Democratic Republic of Congo bloodbath

At least 22 civilians were killed in a massacre in Democratic Republic of Congo's restive North Kivu province, officials said Sunday, the latest in a two-year wave of violence plaguing the region. The bloodshed occurred in Eringeti, a town about 55 km north of the regional hub of Beni, a city hit by a series of attacks that have claimed more than 700 civilian lives according to regional official Amisi Kalonda, who blamed the latest strike on Ugandan rebels.

