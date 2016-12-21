Sporadic Clashes Erupt in DRC Capital...

Sporadic Clashes Erupt in DRC Capital as Kabila's Term Ends

U.N. human rights officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo say at least 20 people have been killed since Monday in sporadic clashes between protesters and security forces. President Joseph Kabila's second elected mandate expired at midnight, but he remains in office, and the country's top opposition leader has called for a campaign of "peaceful resistance."

Chicago, IL

