Revealed: The place on Earth that's s...

Revealed: The place on Earth that's struck by lightning the most - a staggering 230 times a year

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Mirror.co.uk

The world's top 10 'lightning hotspots' have been unveiled with a single square kilometre in South America hit by lightning strikes more than 230 times a year When a storm comes we all know not to stand by a tree, in the middle of a golf course or climb a tall object. Now you can add being on a boat in the middle of a South American lake - after it was named the most lightning-struck place on Earth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15) Oct '15 Mr and Mrs Peg 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,890 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,652

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC