Promote alliances in cassava R&D to aid food security

Strengthening collaborations among institutions and small-scale cassava farmers could help Central Africa reduce hunger and foster nutrition security, experts say. Research scientists from academic institutions and policymaker s say that collaborations in research and development would promote innovation to address the challenges of nutrition insecurity such as stunting in children .

Chicago, IL

