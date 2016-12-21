Pope Francis Urges Peace in the DRC Amid Protests, Violence Against Activists
Pope Francis invited the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo to be " artisans of reconciliation and peace " at his weekly General Audience gathering. These comments come in light of the turbulent political climate in the DRC where citizens continue to protest President Joseph Kabila.
