Pope Francis Urges Peace in the DRC Amid Protests, Violence Against Activists

Pope Francis invited the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo to be " artisans of reconciliation and peace " at his weekly General Audience gathering. These comments come in light of the turbulent political climate in the DRC where citizens continue to protest President Joseph Kabila.

