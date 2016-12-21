Nine nabbed in Pretoria protests at DRC embassy
South African police on Wednesday said nine persons had been arrested during protests at the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo . On Tuesday about 250 DRC nationals protested outside their country's embassy in Francis Baard Street, Pretoria, where they demanded that their President Joseph Kabila step down.
