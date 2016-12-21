Menstruation-themed coloring book wants you to stop blushing about periods

Instead of silently struggling to open tampons in bathroom stalls, Cass Clemmer is busting wrappers open and welcoming tampons into the world - complete with googly eyes. Clemmer, an artist from Washington, D.C., started carrying around "Toni the Tampon" about a year ago and has been documenting the inanimate object's adventures "outside the wrapper" on Instagram .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.