Mediators want Congo political crisis solved by Christmas

Mediators urged Congo's president and opposition parties Wednesday to reach an agreement before Christmas on a peaceful settlement to the country's political crisis, saying dozens already have been killed this week amid protests over the president's stay in power. "Enough is enough," said Monseigneur Marcel Utembi with the team of Catholic church mediators.

Chicago, IL

