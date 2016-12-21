Human rights and democracy in Congo a...

Human rights and democracy in Congo are in danger

Thursday Read more: Daily Monitor

The ongoing political crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo needs careful analysis to understand its causes and possible nefarious effects in the short and long-run. After being elected for a second term in office, president Joseph Kabila swore in on December 19, 2011 declaring that he would guarantee the integrity of the Constitution and the full respect for human rights and Human dignity by ensuring peaceful hand over of power in accordance with the provisions of Article 70 of the Constitution of DRC.

Chicago, IL

