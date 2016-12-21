Flawed diamond regulations fuelling c...

Flawed diamond regulations fuelling child labour in Congo mines - campaigners

Yesterday

The failure of European jewellery firms to scrutinise their supply chains and a flawed diamond certification scheme are fuelling child labour and sexual abuse in artisanal mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a campaign group said on Thursday. Thousands of children work illegally in diamond mines in Congo's diamond-rich Kasai region - mainly to pay for food and school fees - and girls who live around the mines are prey to rape, forced marriage and prostitution, according to Swedwatch.

Start the conversation

