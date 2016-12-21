Ethnic militia clashes kill 18 in eas...

Ethnic militia clashes kill 18 in eastern Congo-army

Thursday Dec 22

Fighting between Hutu and Nande ethnic militias in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday killed 17 civilians and one police officer, a local army spokesman said, in a sign of worsening insecurity across the vast country. Innocent Gasigwa, a local activist, said the clashes involved the predominantly ethnic Nande "Mai Mai Mazembe" militia and mostly Hutu "Nyatura" fighters.

