Drcongo 188x92

Drcongo 188x92

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Torrential rains caused the Kalamu river, which flows through the city of Boma into the River Congo, to overflow for two hours before the waters receded, washing some of the victims across the border into Angola. Floods triggered by heavy rains and a river bursting its banks have killed at least 50 people and left thousands more homeless in southwestern Congo, a provincial governor said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15) Oct '15 Mr and Mrs Peg 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Climate Change
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,348 • Total comments across all topics: 277,450,186

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC