Congo's sculptor with a mission

12 hrs ago

PIC: Sauveur Mulwana poses in front of one of the monuments that he created in Butembo. In DR Congo's war-infested Great Lakes region, carpenter-turned-sculptor Sauveur Mulwana has left a trail of monumental statues over the past decade as part of his self-styled mission to revive local history and boost peace.

