Congo Talks on Kabila Exit Falter as Security Boosted in Capital
Talks between the ruling party and the opposition in the Democratic Republic of Congo aimed at getting President Joseph Kabila to stand down faltered as the authorities boosted security in the capital, Kinshasa, to head off potential unrest. Congo's powerful Conference of Catholic Bishops, which is mediating the talks, had said it hoped to sign an agreement by Friday.
