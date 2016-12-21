Congo opposition: Peacefully resist Kabila's 'coup d'etat'
People walk past a police truck in Kinshasa, Congo, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Military and police units are deployed across the capital of Congo amid fears of unrest on the last official day of President Joseph Kabila's mandate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC