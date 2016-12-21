Congo opposition: Peacefully resist Kabila's 'coup d'etat'

In this Wednesday, July 27, 2016 file photo, Congo's largest opposition party leader Etienne Tshisekedi, center, is greeted by supporters at the airport in Kinshasa, Congo. Tshisekedi on Tuesday, Dec. 20, urged peaceful resistance to the "coup d'etat" he said President Joseph Kabila carried out by staying in power after his mandate expired at midnight.

