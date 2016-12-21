Congo Opposition Leader Says Talks on...

Congo Opposition Leader Says Talks on Political Deal Faltering

Residents chant slogans against Congolese President Joseph Kabila as U.N. peacekeepers patrol during demonstrations in the streets of the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, Dec. 20, 2016. Talks to ease Congo President Joseph Kabila out of power next year and quell protests over him overstaying his mandate are hanging by a thread, an opposition leader said ahead of the resumption of the negotiations Friday.

